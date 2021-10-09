Fort L.P. Sells 1,226 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fort L.P. lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,253 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after acquiring an additional 645,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 436.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $243,880,000 after purchasing an additional 562,834 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 444.7% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 480,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $190,260,000 after purchasing an additional 392,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,957,544 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $781,236,000 after purchasing an additional 342,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $451.85 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $470.49. The stock has a market cap of $199.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $452.22 and its 200 day moving average is $407.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

