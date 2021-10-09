Fort L.P. Sells 1,888 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Fort L.P. reduced its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne stock opened at $479.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $250.24 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $497.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.34.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total value of $434,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total value of $1,676,835.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,769 shares of company stock worth $25,271,505. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TECH. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.40.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.