Fort L.P. Sells 3,692 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fort L.P. decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,142,000 after acquiring an additional 446,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,437,000 after buying an additional 281,616 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 17.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,175,000 after buying an additional 1,405,001 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,464,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,293,000 after buying an additional 403,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,001,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,036,000 after buying an additional 50,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $846,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.72 on Friday. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

