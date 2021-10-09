Fort L.P. Sells 3,696 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Fort L.P. cut its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CDK Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $831,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CDK Global by 894.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 59,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in CDK Global by 3,282,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 131,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 131,299 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDK Global stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average is $48.96.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The firm had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

CDK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

