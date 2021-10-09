Fort L.P. Sells 415 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fort L.P. cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total value of $5,787,017.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,291,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 872,777 shares of company stock worth $328,809,430 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point lifted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

Shares of MA stock opened at $354.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $354.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.37. The company has a market capitalization of $350.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.