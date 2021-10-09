Fort L.P. Sells 790 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fort L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,629,000 after buying an additional 28,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ opened at $160.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

