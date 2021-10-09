Fort L.P. Sells 849 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fort L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,822 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 87.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,941 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 176.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $233,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,177 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 186.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 909,165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,074,000 after acquiring an additional 592,196 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 132.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 817,306 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $117,553,000 after acquiring an additional 466,130 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $60,479,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $1,276,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,845 shares of company stock worth $7,228,613. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

Shares of EA stock opened at $139.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.72. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

