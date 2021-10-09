Fort L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fort L.P. decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.88.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $216.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.34. The company has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.29 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.71%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.