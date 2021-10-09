Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 418.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

NYSE FTV opened at $70.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

