Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 234.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Fortress Biotech stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 850,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.46. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 63.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

