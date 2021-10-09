Fountain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8,381.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One Fountain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fountain has a total market cap of $816,783.14 and approximately $8,381.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00050157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.30 or 0.00231875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00101987 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

Fountain (FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

