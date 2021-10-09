Fractal Trading Up 42% Over Last Week (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded up 42% against the US dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $6.58 million and $588,297.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00066050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00138404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00090979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,950.89 or 1.00286826 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.22 or 0.06490196 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003469 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

