Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,205 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 330.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 138.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,637,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 460,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

