Frax Share Price Up 21.6% Over Last Week (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Frax Share coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.55 or 0.00010092 BTC on major exchanges. Frax Share has a total market cap of $89.96 million and $14.54 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frax Share has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00066089 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.47 or 0.00139044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00090180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,822.06 or 0.99686310 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,547.57 or 0.06450771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

