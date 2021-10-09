Friendz Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. Friendz has a total market cap of $565,679.55 and approximately $138,897.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Friendz has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00050249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.27 or 0.00233428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00102116 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

