Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.99

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.99 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 21.07 ($0.28). Fulcrum Utility Services shares last traded at GBX 21.60 ($0.28), with a volume of 97,683 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £47.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 30.22.

In related news, insider Dominic Lavelle acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £7,500 ($9,798.80).

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It designs and builds gas and electricity connections for housing, and industrial and commercial developments; and EV charging, gas, and electricity distribution infrastructures.

