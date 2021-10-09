Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,315 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,315 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $71,444,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,936,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,828,000 after purchasing an additional 432,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,337,000 after purchasing an additional 307,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $80.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.78. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

