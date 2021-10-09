Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 14,910 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,969,000 after acquiring an additional 86,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,181,000 after acquiring an additional 118,949 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after acquiring an additional 85,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $301,779,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,408,000 after acquiring an additional 443,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $98.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

