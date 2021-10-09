Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 940 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Markel by 3.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 112.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Markel by 47.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,265.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,241.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1,212.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $913.04 and a 12 month high of $1,288.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

