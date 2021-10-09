Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. South State Corp acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Biogen in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Biogen from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.18.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $285.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $318.03 and a 200 day moving average of $311.84. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

