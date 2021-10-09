Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.83 Million in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $344.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.31) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

In related news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $359,113. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.