Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 946,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.95% of Enzo Biochem as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENZ. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 60,829 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 51,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enzo Biochem stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.40 million, a PE ratio of 133.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Enzo Biochem, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of technology solutions and platforms to clinical laboratories, specialty clinics and researchers and physicians globally. It operates through the following segments: Enzo Clinical Laboratory Services, Enzo Life Sciences Products, and Enzo Therapeutics.

