Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 16,690 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 71.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,690 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,313,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,232,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 712,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 110,337 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.99. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

