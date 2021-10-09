Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 796,648 Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 796,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.37% of Elevate Credit as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELVT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,727 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,352,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 338,321 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 10,788.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 70,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 18,732 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT opened at $3.75 on Friday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $126.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.52.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $84.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.97 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 21.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Harvison sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,756.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,440 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

