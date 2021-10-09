Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

NYSE:AMT opened at $262.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.24 and a 200 day moving average of $267.78. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.09%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,985 shares of company stock worth $2,525,043. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

