Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.54 Million Position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 239,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Commercial Vehicle Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 230.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,098,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,306,000 after buying an additional 1,462,666 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 190.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 563,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 369,800 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth $2,104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 170,372 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 417.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 119,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 96,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $13.61.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $257.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.19 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Equities analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commercial Vehicle Group news, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $26,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,570.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harold C. Bevis acquired 20,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $186,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

