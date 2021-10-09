Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 1,095.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 657,794 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,761 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Fulton Financial worth $10,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FULT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 54.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FULT stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FULT. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

