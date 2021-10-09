Fundamenta Price Hits $0.38 on Exchanges (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $399,478.59 and approximately $6,559.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000698 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00066526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.00 or 0.00139405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00090037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,498.25 or 0.99958899 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.94 or 0.06494670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,724,935 coins and its circulating supply is 1,050,406 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

