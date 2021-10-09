FUNToken Trading 9.2% Higher This Week (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $230.14 million and approximately $25.80 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FUNToken alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00050394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.99 or 0.00231146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00102336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,994,873,521 coins and its circulating supply is 10,894,873,521 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.