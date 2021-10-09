Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.24

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.70. Fuse Medical shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 6,100 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 million, a P/E ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 0.90.

About Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD)

Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical services. It provides a portfolio of Orthopedic Implants and Biologics. The Orthopedic Implants portfolio includes medical devices for Foot and Ankle, Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Spine. The Biologics portfolio includes Osteobiologics, Regenerative and Autologous.

