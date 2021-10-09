FYDcoin (FYD) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.68 Million

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, FYDcoin has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $3,837.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000869 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000028 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 589,266,763 coins and its circulating supply is 559,766,298 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

