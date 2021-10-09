Gala Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Gala coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $708.47 million and $140.59 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00049528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.13 or 0.00232139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00102142 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00012018 BTC.

Gala Profile

GALA is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

