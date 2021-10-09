GamyFi Platform Trading 18.7% Lower This Week (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. GamyFi Platform has a total market cap of $784,085.26 and approximately $533,504.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00001730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00066323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00138245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00090748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,978.19 or 1.00069504 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,553.90 or 0.06468701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003524 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About GamyFi Platform

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

