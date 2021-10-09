Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

GOTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. CLSA downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE:GOTU opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $856.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of -1.24. Gaotu Techedu has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $149.05.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

