Gas (GAS) Trading Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. Gas has a market cap of $96.82 million and $28.56 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for about $9.56 or 0.00017483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gas has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00066061 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00138696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00090544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,967.49 or 1.00528606 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,558.34 or 0.06507756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003430 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

