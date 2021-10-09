GateToken (GT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.23 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, GateToken has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $312.60 million and $4.23 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken coin can now be bought for approximately $4.11 or 0.00007494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00050339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.91 or 0.00231358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00012627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00102284 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,044,572 coins. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

