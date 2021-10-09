GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.74.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GATX. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of GATX during the second quarter valued at $47,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at $229,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at $70,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of GATX by 19.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 101.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GATX opened at $91.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.97. GATX has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GATX will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

