Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GBERY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Geberit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Geberit stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. Geberit has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average of $74.97.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

