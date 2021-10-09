Gems (GEM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $388,278.50

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Gems has a total market cap of $388,278.50 and approximately $769.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gems alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00049169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.76 or 0.00226165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00012461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00100719 BTC.

About Gems

Gems is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official website for Gems is gems.org . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.