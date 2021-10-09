Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will report earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.46. Generac reported earnings of $2.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $10.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $10.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.65 to $14.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.53.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Generac by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Generac by 4.9% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Generac by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $406.78 on Friday. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $198.85 and a fifty-two week high of $466.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.75.

Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

