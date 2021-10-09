General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 18,905.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 29,303 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 3,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. DRH Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 100,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,013,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $202.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.85. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $206.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.45.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

