General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,729 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.2% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,286,000 after acquiring an additional 174,010 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 36.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 58,675 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $1,087,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 111.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $4,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $58.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.95. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

