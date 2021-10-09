General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Boosted by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 13.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 19.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.32.

NYSE GM opened at $58.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.95. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

