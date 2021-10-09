Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $877.96

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 877.96 ($11.47) and traded as low as GBX 851 ($11.12). Genesis Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at GBX 851 ($11.12), with a volume of 27,433 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 877.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 898.76. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.05.

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile (LON:GSS)

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.