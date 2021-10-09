Genesis Shards (GS) Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $35,794.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00066607 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.36 or 0.00138815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00089633 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,980.70 or 0.99948748 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.07 or 0.06464529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

