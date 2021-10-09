Genesis Vision (GVT) One Day Volume Hits $910,693.00

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $15.94 million and $910,693.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.60 or 0.00006570 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00050221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.48 or 0.00230835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012511 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00102190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

