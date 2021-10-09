Gentarium (GTM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.00

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Gentarium has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Gentarium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Gentarium has a market capitalization of $63,543.11 and $12.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00066607 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.36 or 0.00138815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00089633 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,980.70 or 0.99948748 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.07 or 0.06464529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Gentarium Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,774,254 coins. Gentarium’s official website is gtmcoin.io . Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here

