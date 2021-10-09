Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,109,917 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Phillips 66 worth $638,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.72 and a 200-day moving average of $78.58. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

