Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,853 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,011,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,853 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.64% of Exelon worth $707,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Exelon by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689,373 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Exelon by 14.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Exelon by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,815 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in Exelon by 59.9% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,039,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exelon by 11.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,942 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

