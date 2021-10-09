Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,054,990 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975,860 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Uber Technologies worth $703,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 121,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after purchasing an additional 176,980 shares during the last quarter. One01 Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,045,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,719,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 677,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after acquiring an additional 85,588 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBER opened at $47.77 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average of $48.22.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

